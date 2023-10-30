The Denver Nuggets (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) on October 30, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Utah Jazz

Nuggets vs Jazz Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets made 50.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Jazz allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Denver went 45-15 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Nuggets were the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Jazz finished fifth.

Last year, the 115.8 points per game the Nuggets scored were only 2.2 fewer points than the Jazz allowed (118).

Denver had a 33-4 record last season when putting up more than 118 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets scored 119.4 points per game at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 112.2 points per contest.

Denver allowed 109.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 115.3 away from home.

When playing at home, the Nuggets sunk 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than on the road (11.3). They also owned a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries