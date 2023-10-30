Reggie Jackson and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Jackson, in his last appearance, had five points, six assists and two steals in a 128-95 win over the Thunder.

Now let's examine Jackson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-112)

Over 7.5 (-112) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 118 points per game last year made the Jazz the 24th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last year, allowing 43.5 per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz allowed 25 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

The Jazz conceded 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 22 7 4 3 1 0 0 1/18/2023 20 11 2 2 3 0 0 11/30/2022 25 15 1 3 2 0 2 11/21/2022 36 27 3 4 3 0 0 11/6/2022 20 3 1 0 1 0 1

