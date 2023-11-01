Will Artturi Lehkonen score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Artturi Lehkonen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Lehkonen stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Lehkonen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Lehkonen's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

