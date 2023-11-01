The Colorado Avalanche (6-2) square off against the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT2, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Avalanche were defeated by the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 5-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to bring home the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Avalanche vs. Blues Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Blues 1.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-250)

Avalanche (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 6-2 overall and 1-0-1 in overtime contests.

In the one game this season the Avalanche recorded only one goal, they won.

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals five times, and are 5-0-0 in those games.

In the three games when Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won every time (six points).

In the six games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 5-1-0 (10 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 11th 3.38 Goals Scored 1.86 31st 6th 2.5 Goals Allowed 2.71 9th 3rd 35 Shots 24.7 31st 5th 28.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 26th 15th 18.75% Power Play % 4.76% 32nd 3rd 93.75% Penalty Kill % 80% 14th

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

