The Colorado Avalanche, Cale Makar among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you're considering a bet on Makar against the Blues, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cale Makar vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Makar has averaged 23:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

In three of eight games this season, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Makar has a point in five of eight games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Makar has an assist in four of eight games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Makar's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Makar Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 8 Games 4 9 Points 4 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.