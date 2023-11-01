The Colorado Avalanche (16-8-2), including Mikko Rantanen (12 goals), are at home versus the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, December 9, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Colorado Avalanche in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Colorado games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Flyers H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 Flames H 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Sabres H 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Jets A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Sharks H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Blackhawks A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Senators H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Coyotes H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 27 Coyotes A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Blues A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!

Colorado's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Philadelphia Flyers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Ball Arena
  • Broadcast: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Colorado's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Colorado players

Shop for Colorado gear at Fanatics!

  • Nathan MacKinnon: 10 goals and 26 assists
  • Cale Makar: seven goals and 27 assists
  • Rantanen: 12 goals and 19 assists
  • Ivan Prosvetov: 2-1-1 record, .919 save percentage, 11 goals allowed

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.