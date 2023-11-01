When you're rooting for Creighton during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Bluejays' recent numbers and trends, below.

Creighton team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Baylor Scheierman 6 18.2 7.0 4.0 0.5 0.3 Trey Alexander 6 15.8 6.5 4.7 1.0 0.8 Ryan Kalkbrenner 6 15.3 5.5 1.5 0.3 1.8 Steven Ashworth 6 8.0 3.3 3.5 0.5 0.0 Isaac Traudt 6 6.3 2.8 0.7 0.0 0.0 Francisco Farabello 6 6.2 3.2 1.5 0.3 0.3 Fredrick King 6 6.0 5.0 0.2 0.0 0.7 Mason Miller 4 7.3 5.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 Josiah Dotzler 6 1.7 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.0 Johnathan Lawson 5 1.6 1.4 0.8 0.0 0.2

Creighton season stats

Creighton is 5-1 on the season so far.

Creighton's best win of the season came in a 92-84 victory on November 14 over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33) in the RPI.

When playing against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Bluejays are winless in two games.

Creighton has 23 games left in the regular season, including six against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Creighton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Oklahoma State A 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Nebraska A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Central Michigan H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 UNLV N 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Alabama H 2:00 PM

