Creighton (7-1) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Upcoming Creighton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Central Michigan H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 UNLV N 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Alabama H 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Villanova H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Marquette A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Georgetown A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Providence H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 DePaul A 9:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 UConn A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Seton Hall A 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Xavier H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 DePaul H 7:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Butler H 9:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Providence A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Xavier A 12:30 PM

Creighton's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: CHI Health Center Omaha
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 2

Top Creighton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Baylor Scheierman 8 19.3 7.5 3.4 0.6 0.3 46.0% (52-113) 38.2% (29-76)
Trey Alexander 8 16.0 6.4 4.5 1.3 0.8 43.6% (48-110) 28.9% (11-38)
Ryan Kalkbrenner 8 15.1 7.1 1.5 0.3 2.0 60.0% (48-80) 37.5% (6-16)
Steven Ashworth 8 9.8 3.1 3.5 0.5 0.0 47.3% (26-55) 46.3% (19-41)
Isaac Traudt 8 5.6 3.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 51.6% (16-31) 44.0% (11-25)

