Creighton (7-1) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas.
Upcoming Creighton games
Creighton's next matchup information
- Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 2
Top Creighton players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Baylor Scheierman
|8
|19.3
|7.5
|3.4
|0.6
|0.3
|46.0% (52-113)
|38.2% (29-76)
|Trey Alexander
|8
|16.0
|6.4
|4.5
|1.3
|0.8
|43.6% (48-110)
|28.9% (11-38)
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|8
|15.1
|7.1
|1.5
|0.3
|2.0
|60.0% (48-80)
|37.5% (6-16)
|Steven Ashworth
|8
|9.8
|3.1
|3.5
|0.5
|0.0
|47.3% (26-55)
|46.3% (19-41)
|Isaac Traudt
|8
|5.6
|3.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|51.6% (16-31)
|44.0% (11-25)
