A matchup at the Wyoming Cowgirls is coming up for the Creighton Bluejays women (6-1), on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Creighton Bluejays in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Creighton games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Creighton's next matchup information

Opponent: Wyoming Cowgirls

Wyoming Cowgirls Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Arena-Auditorium

Arena-Auditorium Broadcast: MW Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Creighton's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Creighton players

Shop for Creighton gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Lauren Jensen 7 18.1 5.0 2.7 1.6 0.0 44.0% (48-109) 27.3% (12-44) Emma Ronsiek 7 16.4 6.6 2.0 1.0 1.0 46.0% (40-87) 47.8% (11-23) Morgan Maly 7 16.3 6.3 2.9 0.4 0.4 42.4% (39-92) 35.3% (18-51) Molly Mogensen 7 7.0 3.4 4.3 0.7 0.1 46.2% (18-39) 47.6% (10-21) Mallory Brake 7 5.4 6.4 2.6 1.7 1.7 55.9% (19-34) 0.0% (0-4)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.