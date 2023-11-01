Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big of a fan you are of Drue Tranquill and the Kansas City Chiefs! Show off our team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more.

Drue Tranquill 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def.
55 3.0 3.5 0 1

Tranquill Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 3 Bears 0.5 0.0 8 0 0
Week 4 @Jets 0.0 0.0 8 0 0
Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 9 0 0
Week 6 Broncos 1.0 1.0 3 0 0
Week 7 Chargers 1.0 1.0 2 0 1
Week 8 @Broncos 1.0 1.0 11 0 0
Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 8 0 0

Drue Tranquill's Next Game

  • Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Date: November 20, 2023
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Favorite: Eagles -2.5
  • Over/Under: 45.5 points

