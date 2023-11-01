Jamal Murray plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 110-102 win over the Jazz (his previous action) Murray put up 18 points, 14 assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Murray's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-106)

Over 21.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-111)

Over 3.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (+102)

Over 7.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Timberwolves allowed 115.8 points per game last year, 18th in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves allowed 44.7 rebounds per contest last year, 22nd in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 25 assists last year, the Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 12.3 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Timberwolves were 16th in the NBA in that category.

Jamal Murray vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 41 35 4 5 5 0 1 4/23/2023 41 19 7 5 2 0 0 4/21/2023 38 18 6 9 1 1 2 4/19/2023 39 40 3 5 6 0 2 4/16/2023 33 24 8 8 4 1 0 1/18/2023 33 28 2 4 2 0 2 1/2/2023 36 14 3 4 1 0 1

