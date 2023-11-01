On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Kurtis MacDermid going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 44 games last season, MacDermid scored -- and it was just the one goal.

MacDermid produced zero points on the power play last season.

MacDermid averaged 0.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Blues conceded 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL action.

The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

