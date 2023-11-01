Mikko Rantanen Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues - November 1
The Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Rantanen's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mikko Rantanen vs. Blues Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche vs Blues Game Info
|Avalanche vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Blues Prediction
|Avalanche vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Blues Player Props
|How to Watch Avalanche vs Blues
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rantanen Season Stats Insights
- In 8 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 20:52 on the ice per game.
- Rantanen has scored a goal in four of eight games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Rantanen has a point in five of eight games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- In three of eight games this season, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Rantanen has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 54.5% chance of Rantanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rantanen Stats vs. the Blues
- On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-6).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|8
|Games
|4
|12
|Points
|8
|5
|Goals
|5
|7
|Assists
|3
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.