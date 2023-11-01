Buy Tickets for Nebraska Cornhuskers Women's Basketball Games
Nebraska (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Michigan State Spartans.
If you're looking to catch the Nebraska Cornhuskers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Nebraska games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Nebraska's next matchup information
- Opponent: Michigan State Spartans
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Nebraska's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Nebraska players
Shop for Nebraska gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Alexis Markowski
|9
|17.2
|9.6
|0.7
|0.6
|0.3
|53.3% (57-107)
|17.4% (4-23)
|Jaz Shelley
|9
|14.0
|3.4
|4.4
|1.9
|0.3
|41.2% (40-97)
|35.8% (19-53)
|Natalie Potts
|9
|12.4
|5.4
|0.6
|0.8
|0.9
|67.2% (45-67)
|33.3% (6-18)
|Darian White
|9
|9.7
|5.9
|4.3
|1.1
|0.0
|44.9% (31-69)
|25.0% (3-12)
|Callin Hake
|9
|6.9
|3.6
|2.2
|0.7
|0.1
|43.5% (20-46)
|45.8% (11-24)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.