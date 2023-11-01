The Denver Nuggets (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets made 50.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Denver had a 45-15 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves ranked 23rd in rebounding in the NBA, the Nuggets finished 18th.

Last year, the Nuggets scored the same number of points per game that the Timberwolves allowed (115.8).

Denver had a 38-4 record last season when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets scored 119.4 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, they averaged 112.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, Denver ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than on the road (115.3).

The Nuggets drained 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries