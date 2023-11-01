The Omaha Mavericks women (2-6) will next be in action at home against the Peru State Bobcats, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Omaha Mavericks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Omaha games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Omaha's next matchup information

Opponent: Peru State Bobcats

Peru State Bobcats Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Baxter Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Omaha's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Omaha players

Shop for Omaha gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Aaliyah Stanley 8 12.0 3.4 0.9 0.9 0.0 45.3% (29-64) 57.1% (16-28) Kennedi Grant 8 11.6 2.8 4.1 1.4 0.0 35.1% (33-94) 22.7% (5-22) Grace Cave 8 10.1 3.5 3.1 1.5 0.3 42.2% (27-64) 37.5% (9-24) Polina Nikulochkina 8 9.3 2.5 1.3 1.3 0.1 47.7% (21-44) 45.5% (5-11) Katie Keitges 8 7.3 1.8 1.5 0.6 0.0 35.6% (21-59) 35.6% (16-45)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.