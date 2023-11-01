Buy Tickets for Omaha Mavericks Women's Basketball Games
The Omaha Mavericks women (2-6) will next be in action at home against the Peru State Bobcats, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Omaha games
Omaha's next matchup information
- Opponent: Peru State Bobcats
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Baxter Arena
Top Omaha players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Aaliyah Stanley
|8
|12.0
|3.4
|0.9
|0.9
|0.0
|45.3% (29-64)
|57.1% (16-28)
|Kennedi Grant
|8
|11.6
|2.8
|4.1
|1.4
|0.0
|35.1% (33-94)
|22.7% (5-22)
|Grace Cave
|8
|10.1
|3.5
|3.1
|1.5
|0.3
|42.2% (27-64)
|37.5% (9-24)
|Polina Nikulochkina
|8
|9.3
|2.5
|1.3
|1.3
|0.1
|47.7% (21-44)
|45.5% (5-11)
|Katie Keitges
|8
|7.3
|1.8
|1.5
|0.6
|0.0
|35.6% (21-59)
|35.6% (16-45)
