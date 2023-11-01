On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Ross Colton going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Colton scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Colton has zero points on the power play.

Colton averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

