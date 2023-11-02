Discover the Best Week 9 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
The Week 9 NFL schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Baltimore Ravens.
There are typically plenty of NFL player prop bets offered for each and every game. Scroll down to see what opportunities you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week's slate.
Titans at Steelers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Kenny Pickett Props: 219.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 9.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Derrick Henry Props: 72.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) / 11.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
Bet on Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee player props with BetMGM.
Dolphins at Chiefs
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 5
- Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
- Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Patrick Mahomes II Props: 284.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Tua Tagovailoa Props: 275.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Kansas City vs. Miami player props with BetMGM.
Cardinals at Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Cleveland vs. Arizona player props with BetMGM.
Seahawks at Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Lamar Jackson Props: 232.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 40.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bet on Baltimore vs. Seattle player props with BetMGM.
Rams at Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jordan Love Props: 217.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Green Bay vs. Los Angeles player props with BetMGM.
Commanders at Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on New England vs. Washington player props with BetMGM.
Bears at Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Derek Carr Props: 241.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 2.5 RUSH YDS (O:-105 | U:-125)
Bet on New Orleans vs. Chicago player props with BetMGM.
Vikings at Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Atlanta vs. Minnesota player props with BetMGM.
Buccaneers at Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- C.J. Stroud Props: 241.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 6.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bet on Houston vs. Tampa Bay player props with BetMGM.
Colts at Panthers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 5
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Carolina vs. Indianapolis player props with BetMGM.
Cowboys at Eagles
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 5
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jalen Hurts Props: 245.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 30.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
- Dak Prescott Props: 249.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
Bet on Philadelphia vs. Dallas player props with BetMGM.
Giants at Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 5
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Las Vegas vs. New York player props with BetMGM.
Bills at Bengals
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on November 5
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Joe Burrow Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 16.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- Josh Allen Props: 267.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 26.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)
Bet on Cincinnati vs. Buffalo player props with BetMGM.
Chargers at Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 6
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on New York vs. Los Angeles player props with BetMGM.
