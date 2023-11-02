It's Week 9 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding tight ends -- you're in luck!

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 9

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Travis Kelce Chiefs 136.3 19.5 9.7 T.J. Hockenson Vikings 116.8 14.6 8.5 Sam LaPorta Lions 110.4 13.8 7.4 Mark Andrews Ravens 107.7 15.4 6.4 George Kittle 49ers 94.5 11.8 5.4 Evan Engram Jaguars 92.4 11.6 7.6 Cole Kmet Bears 85 10.6 5.2 Dallas Goedert Eagles 83 10.4 6 Darren Waller Giants 80.4 10.1 6.4 Logan Thomas Commanders 73.2 10.5 5.7 Kyle Pitts Falcons 66.9 8.4 6 Jonnu Smith Falcons 65.2 8.2 4.5 Dalton Schultz Texans 63 9 5.6 Dalton Kincaid Bills 61.8 8.8 4.9 David Njoku Browns 61.3 8.8 5.6 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 60.7 8.7 4.7 Hunter Henry Patriots 58.8 7.4 4.2 Trey McBride Cardinals 57.5 7.2 4.4 Tyler Higbee Rams 54.6 6.8 5.2 Zach Ertz Cardinals 51.7 7.4 6.1 Cade Otton Buccaneers 47.4 6.8 4.1 Donald Parham Chargers 47.4 6.8 2.7 Gerald Everett Chargers 46.3 7.7 3.8 Luke Musgrave Packers 43.8 6.3 4.4 Tyler Conklin Jets 42.7 6.1 4.1

This Week's Games

