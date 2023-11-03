The AFL slate on Friday is not one to miss. The outings include Essendon Bombers taking on Gold Coast Suns in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match.

Essendon Bombers at Gold Coast Suns

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 4:30 AM ET

4:30 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

North Melbourne Kangaroos at Western Bulldogs

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

