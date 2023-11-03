The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Murray, in his last game (November 1 loss against the Timberwolves), produced 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-106)

Over 20.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-143)

Over 6.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 114.1 points per contest last season made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest last year, the Mavericks were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Mavericks gave up 24.9 assists per contest last year (eighth in the league).

Giving up 11.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Mavericks were first in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jamal Murray vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 30 11 2 5 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.