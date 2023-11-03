Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's Denver Nuggets face the Dallas Mavericks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Caldwell-Pope, in his previous game (November 1 loss against the Timberwolves), put up six points.

In this piece we'll break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-122)

Over 9.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Over 2.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Looking to bet on one or more of Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114.1 points per contest last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Mavericks gave up 44.7 rebounds per game last season, 22nd in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 24.9 per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks allowed 11.1 made three-pointers per game last year, best in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 32 14 5 5 3 1 3 12/6/2022 30 12 2 2 2 1 2 11/20/2022 38 9 4 3 1 0 1 11/18/2022 34 18 4 1 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.