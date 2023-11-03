ACC foes match up when the Syracuse Orange (4-4) and the Boston College Eagles (5-3) square off on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Offensively, Syracuse ranks 80th in the FBS with 367 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 97th in total defense (399.1 yards allowed per contest). With 419.4 total yards per game on offense, Boston College ranks 47th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 57th, giving up 362.5 total yards per game.

Syracuse vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Syracuse Boston College 367 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.4 (52nd) 399.1 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.5 (48th) 146.1 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (14th) 220.9 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.4 (91st) 12 (76th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 12 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (94th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,513 yards, completing 62.4% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 316 yards (39.5 ypg) on 89 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has 553 rushing yards on 119 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 170 yards (21.3 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Damien Alford's leads his squad with 389 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 receptions (out of 44 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has put together a 356-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 42 targets.

Donovan Brown has compiled 23 receptions for 305 yards, an average of 38.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,571 yards (196.4 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 58.5% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 673 yards (84.1 ypg) on 125 carries with nine touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has racked up 495 yards on 99 carries with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has hauled in 437 receiving yards on 31 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has collected 261 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 21 receptions.

Ryan O'Keefe has racked up 235 reciving yards (29.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

