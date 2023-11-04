The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Andrew Cogliano light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

Cogliano is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Cogliano has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

