How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (7-2) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) -- who've won three in a row -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS to take in the action as the Avalanche and Golden Knights square off.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have conceded 21 total goals (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
- The Avalanche's 31 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.2 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 31 goals during that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mikko Rantanen
|9
|6
|8
|14
|3
|6
|58.1%
|Cale Makar
|9
|3
|8
|11
|6
|7
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|9
|4
|5
|9
|9
|7
|41.2%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|9
|3
|4
|7
|4
|4
|0%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|9
|1
|5
|6
|3
|4
|-
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 24 goals allowed (just 2.2 per game) is eighth in the league.
- With 40 goals (3.6 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's third-best offense.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|11
|4
|9
|13
|6
|7
|59.4%
|Shea Theodore
|11
|3
|7
|10
|9
|6
|-
|Jack Eichel
|11
|3
|7
|10
|7
|10
|46.3%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|11
|6
|2
|8
|7
|7
|0%
|Mark Stone
|11
|2
|6
|8
|9
|14
|-
