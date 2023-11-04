The Colorado Avalanche (7-2) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) -- who've won three in a row -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have conceded 21 total goals (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Avalanche's 31 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.2 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 9 6 8 14 3 6 58.1% Cale Makar 9 3 8 11 6 7 - Nathan MacKinnon 9 4 5 9 9 7 41.2% Artturi Lehkonen 9 3 4 7 4 4 0% Valeri Nichushkin 9 1 5 6 3 4 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 24 goals allowed (just 2.2 per game) is eighth in the league.

With 40 goals (3.6 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's third-best offense.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players