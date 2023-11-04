The Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (7-2) at home on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+100)

Golden Knights (+100) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have finished 1-0-1 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 7-2.

In the one game this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they won.

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.

In the four games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (eight points).

In the six games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 5-1-0 (10 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 8th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.64 5th 5th 2.33 Goals Allowed 2.18 3rd 3rd 34.2 Shots 28.5 25th 5th 28.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 14th 14th 20% Power Play % 25.64% 8th 2nd 94.44% Penalty Kill % 88.24% 7th

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.