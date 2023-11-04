The Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson and the Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Colorado's Rantanen has totaled eight assists and six goals in nine games. That's good for 14 points.

Cale Makar's 11 points this season, including three goals and eight assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Colorado.

This season, Nathan MacKinnon has scored four goals and contributed five assists for Colorado, giving him a point total of nine.

In the crease, Ivan Prosvetov's record stands at 1-0-0 on the season, allowing one goal (0.9 goals against average) and collecting 32 saves with a .970% save percentage (third-best in the league).

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Vegas, Karlsson has 13 points in 11 games (four goals, nine assists).

Through 11 games, Shea Theodore has scored three goals and picked up seven assists.

Jack Eichel's 10 points this season are via three goals and seven assists.

Logan Thompson (5-0-0) has a 2.2 goals against average and a .931% save percentage (11th in league).

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 5th 3.64 Goals Scored 3.44 8th 3rd 2.18 Goals Allowed 2.33 5th 26th 28.5 Shots 34.2 3rd 14th 29.9 Shots Allowed 28.7 5th 8th 25.64% Power Play % 20% 14th 7th 88.24% Penalty Kill % 94.44% 2nd

