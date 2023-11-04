Georgia vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) will have their 15th-ranked pass defense on display versus the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1) and the No. 19 pass offense in the nation, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavily favored, by 15.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-15.5)
|54.5
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-15.5)
|54.5
|-720
|+500
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
Georgia vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 15.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Missouri has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
Georgia & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
|To Win the SEC
|-184
|Bet $184 to win $100
|Missouri
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.