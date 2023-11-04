The field at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan will feature Hannah Green. She and the other golfers will go for for a part of the $2,000,000.00 purse on the par-478, 6,598-yard course from November 2-4.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

+2500

Hannah Green Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Green has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in three of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Green has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In her past five tournaments, Green has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Green has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Green hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 26 -5 272 1 15 3 4 $1.1M

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 478 that's 6,598 yards.

The courses that Green has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,574 yards, while Taiheiyo Club will be 6,598 yards this week.

Green's Last Time Out

Green was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 87th percentile of the field.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship placed her in the 42nd percentile.

Green was better than 60% of the field at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Green carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other golfers averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Green did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.5).

Green recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Green's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Green ended the Maybank Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Green finished without one.

