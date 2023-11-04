Jiyai Shin heads into the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic in Omitama, Japan at Taiheiyo Club, with action from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on Shin at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1600 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Shin Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jiyai Shin Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Shin has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score seven times in her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Shin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

In her past five events, Shin has finished in the top five three times.

Shin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five appearances. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Shin is trying for her third consecutive top-five finish this week.

Shin hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 24 -4 283 0 5 3 3 $1.7M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Shin last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 58th.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 478 that's 6,598 yards.

Courses that Shin has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,643 yards, 45 yards longer than the 6,598-yard Taiheiyo Club this week.

Shin's Last Time Out

Shin was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 70th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which placed her in the 58th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Shin was better than 88% of the golfers (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Shin carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , better than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Shin had three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Shin had fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that most recent tournament, Shin had a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Shin finished the BMW Ladies Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Shin finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.