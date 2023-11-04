Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plus his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Caldwell-Pope, in his last game, had eight points and two steals in a 125-114 win over the Mavericks.

In this article we will dive into Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Looking to bet on one or more of Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA last year, conceding 111.8 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last year, allowing 43.3 per game.

Looking at assists, the Bulls allowed 26 per contest last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 31 5 2 4 1 0 3 11/13/2022 25 10 3 2 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.