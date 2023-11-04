Michael Porter Jr. could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.

In his most recent time out, a 125-114 win over the Mavericks, Porter tallied 24 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Porter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (+102)

Over 13.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+104)

Over 6.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls gave up 111.8 points per contest last season, seventh in the league.

The Bulls conceded 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the league.

The Bulls gave up 26 assists per game last season (22nd in the league).

Giving up 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Bulls were 29th in the NBA in that category.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 24 12 5 0 2 1 0 11/13/2022 24 31 1 2 6 0 2

