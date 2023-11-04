Big Ten opponents will battle when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) meet the Michigan State Spartans (2-6). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Nebraska vs. Michigan State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Nebraska 24, Michigan State 17

Nebraska 24, Michigan State 17 Nebraska has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Cornhuskers have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

This season, Michigan State has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Spartans have entered six games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cornhuskers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nebraska (-3)



Nebraska (-3) In eight Nebraska games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Michigan State has two wins versus the spread in seven games this season.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more in five chances.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (34.5)



Over (34.5) This season, five of Nebraska's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 34.5 points.

Every game featuring Michigan State this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 34.5.

Nebraska averages 20.3 points per game against Michigan State's 18, totaling 3.8 points over the game's point total of 34.5.

Splits Tables

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 41.1 47 Implied Total AVG 26.5 27 25.7 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 3-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 4-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Michigan State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 48.5 39 Implied Total AVG 30.6 33.4 23.5 ATS Record 2-4-1 2-3-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-3 0-2

