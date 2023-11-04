The Nebraska Cornhuskers should win their game against the Michigan State Spartans at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nebraska (-3) Over (34.5) Nebraska 24, Michigan State 17

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The Cornhuskers have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cornhuskers have four wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Nebraska has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Cornhuskers have seen three of its eight games hit the over.

The average total for Nebraska games this season has been 43.3, 8.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Michigan State is 0-4-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Spartans' seven games with a set total.

The average point total for Michigan State this year is 11.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cornhuskers vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 20.3 18.6 23.6 18.6 14.7 18.7 Michigan State 18 27.8 18.4 28.4 17.3 26.7

