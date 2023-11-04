The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) face a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

While Nebraska ranks 21st-worst in the FBS in total offense with 322.4 yards per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 14th-best (298.8 yards per game allowed). Michigan State ranks 22nd-worst in total yards per game (322.9), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 56th in the FBS with 360.1 total yards ceded per contest.

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on Fox Sports 1, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Nebraska Michigan State 322.4 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.9 (115th) 298.8 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.1 (47th) 190.1 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.8 (115th) 132.3 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.1 (87th) 16 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (129th) 10 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 838 yards, completing 51.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 446 yards (55.8 ypg) on 104 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has carried the ball 76 times for 320 yards (40 per game) and three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's leads his squad with 216 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 176 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Washington has compiled eight receptions for 176 yards, an average of 22 yards per game.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has thrown for 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while recording six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has run the ball 141 times for 609 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has racked up 93 yards (on 25 attempts) with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has collected 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 342 (42.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has put together a 288-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 46 targets.

Jaron Glover's 14 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 261 yards (32.6 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nebraska or Michigan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.