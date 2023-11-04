The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) will meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Cornhuskers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 34.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

Fox Sports 1

East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Nebraska (-3) 34.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Nebraska (-3) 34.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Nebraska has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Michigan State has won two games against the spread this year.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 3 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.

