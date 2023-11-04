The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) will meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Cornhuskers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 34.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: East Lansing, Michigan
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline
BetMGM Nebraska (-3) 34.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Nebraska (-3) 34.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
  • Michigan State has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Spartans have been an underdog by 3 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big Ten +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.