The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State is a 3-point underdog. The total has been set at 34.5 points for this game.

While Nebraska ranks 19th-worst in the FBS in scoring offense with 20.3 points per game, it's been a different story defensively, as the defense ranks 21st-best (18.6 points per game allowed). Michigan State has been struggling offensively, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 18 points per game. It has been better defensively, giving up 27.8 points per contest (84th-ranked).

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Nebraska vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nebraska -3 -110 -110 34.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Nebraska Recent Performance

While the Cornhuskers have ranked -105-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (279), they rank 13th-best on the defensive side of the ball (254 total yards allowed) during that time frame.

Over the last three games, the Cornhuskers have been bottom-25 in scoring offense with 22.7 points per game (-23-worst) and top-25 in scoring defense with 10 points surrendered per game (10th-best).

In terms of passing offense, Nebraska ranks -113-worst with 120.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 80th by surrendering 188 passing yards per game over its last three tilts.

The Cornhuskers' run defense has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses over the last three games, ranking 12th-best by surrendering only 66 rushing yards per game. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 102nd in the FBS during that three-game period (158.7 rushing yards per game).

The Cornhuskers have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Nebraska has hit the over once.

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska's ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Nebraska games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (37.5%).

Nebraska has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Nebraska has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cornhuskers a 60.0% chance to win.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 838 passing yards, completing 51.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 446 yards (55.8 ypg) on 104 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has piled up 320 yards on 76 carries, scoring three times.

Billy Kemp IV's leads his squad with 216 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 37 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has caught 16 passes for 176 yards (22 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Marcus Washington has racked up eight receptions for 176 yards, an average of 22 yards per game.

Jimari Butler has five sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 18 tackles.

Isaac Gifford is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 45 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Tommi Hill leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting five tackles and four passes defended.

