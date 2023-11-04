Nuggets vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - November 4
The Denver Nuggets (5-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Chicago Bulls (2-4) on Saturday, November 4 at Ball Arena, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.
Their last time out, the Nuggets won on Friday 125-114 over the Mavericks. Nikola Jokic scored a team-best 33 points for the Nuggets in the win.
Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Ayo Dosunmu: Questionable (Illness), Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)
Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+
Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|216.5
