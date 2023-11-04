Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and DeMar DeRozan, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +146)

Saturday's over/under for Jokic is 26.5 points. That's 0.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

His per-game rebound average of 13 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -111)

The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.8 less than his over/under on Saturday (14.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Saturday's over/under for Jamal Murray is 20.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.

He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

Murray has dished out 6.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

Murray averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -115)

The 23.3 points DeRozan scores per game are 2.8 more than his prop total on Saturday.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

DeRozan has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 15.5 point total set for Nikola Vucevic on Saturday is 1.0 more than his season scoring average (14.5).

He has pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Saturday.

Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).

