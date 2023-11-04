Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and DeMar DeRozan, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +146)
  • Saturday's over/under for Jokic is 26.5 points. That's 0.2 more than his season average of 26.3.
  • His per-game rebound average of 13 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
14.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -111)
  • The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.8 less than his over/under on Saturday (14.5).
  • His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).
  • His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -114)
  • Saturday's over/under for Jamal Murray is 20.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.
  • He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).
  • Murray has dished out 6.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • Murray averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST
20.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -115)
  • The 23.3 points DeRozan scores per game are 2.8 more than his prop total on Saturday.
  • His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
  • DeRozan has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST
15.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -114)
  • The 15.5 point total set for Nikola Vucevic on Saturday is 1.0 more than his season scoring average (14.5).
  • He has pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Saturday.
  • Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).

