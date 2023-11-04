The Utah State Aggies (3-5) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the San Diego State Aztecs (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium in an MWC showdown.

While Utah State ranks 12th-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 34.0 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS in scoring (35.3 points per game). San Diego State's offense has been bottom-25 this season, generating 19.6 points per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 89th with 28.1 points ceded per contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Utah State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Utah State vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Utah State San Diego State 451.1 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.4 (118th) 409.0 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.6 (99th) 163.8 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.6 (80th) 287.4 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.8 (115th) 17 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 16 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has 1,338 pass yards for Utah State, completing 66% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Davon Booth has racked up 489 yards on 84 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

This season, Rahsul Faison has carried the ball 52 times for 370 yards (46.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jalen Royals' 707 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 58 times and has totaled 43 catches and 10 touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has hauled in 57 receptions totaling 643 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Micah Davis has been the target of 38 passes and hauled in 25 grabs for 478 yards, an average of 59.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has been a dual threat for San Diego State this season. He has 1,334 passing yards (166.8 per game) while completing 61.3% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 390 yards (48.8 ypg) on 88 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kenan Christon has piled up 257 yards (on 69 carries).

Mekhi Shaw paces his team with 273 receiving yards on 17 catches with two touchdowns.

Mark Redman has 21 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 241 yards (30.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Brionne Penny's 28 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 233 yards.

