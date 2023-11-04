Can we expect Valeri Nichushkin scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Nichushkin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Nichushkin has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

