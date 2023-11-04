The Week 10 college football slate includes eight games featuring SEC teams involved. Read on to get up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Week 10 SEC Results

Tennessee 59 UConn 3

Pregame Favorite: Tennessee (-35.5)

Tennessee (-35.5) Pregame Total: 55

Tennessee Leaders

Passing: Joe Milton (11-for-14, 254 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Joe Milton (11-for-14, 254 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jaylen Wright (8 ATT, 113 YDS, 1 TD)

Jaylen Wright (8 ATT, 113 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Squirrel White (2 TAR, 2 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

UConn Leaders

Passing: Ta'Quan Roberson (24-for-40, 218 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Ta'Quan Roberson (24-for-40, 218 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Jalen Mitchell (8 ATT, 28 YDS)

Jalen Mitchell (8 ATT, 28 YDS) Receiving: Justin Joly (10 TAR, 8 REC, 89 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Tennessee UConn 650 Total Yards 256 375 Passing Yards 221 275 Rushing Yards 35 0 Turnovers 3

Ole Miss 38 Texas A&M 35

Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-3)

Ole Miss (-3) Pregame Total: 51.5

Ole Miss Leaders

Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-33, 387 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (24-for-33, 387 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (23 ATT, 102 YDS, 3 TDs)

Quinshon Judkins (23 ATT, 102 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Tre Harris (15 TAR, 11 REC, 213 YDS, 1 TD)

Texas A&M Leaders

Passing: Max Johnson (31-for-42, 305 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Max Johnson (31-for-42, 305 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Amari Daniels (12 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Amari Daniels (12 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jahdae Walker (10 TAR, 8 REC, 100 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Ole Miss Texas A&M 518 Total Yards 457 387 Passing Yards 305 131 Rushing Yards 152 0 Turnovers 1

Arkansas 39 Florida 36

Pregame Favorite: Florida (-3)

Florida (-3) Pregame Total: 49

Arkansas Leaders

Passing: K.J. Jefferson (20-for-31, 255 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

K.J. Jefferson (20-for-31, 255 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Raheim Sanders (18 ATT, 103 YDS)

Raheim Sanders (18 ATT, 103 YDS) Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (3 TAR, 3 REC, 103 YDS)

Florida Leaders

Passing: Graham Mertz (26-for-42, 282 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Graham Mertz (26-for-42, 282 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Trevor Etienne (12 ATT, 80 YDS, 1 TD)

Trevor Etienne (12 ATT, 80 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Eugene Wilson III (9 TAR, 8 REC, 90 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida Arkansas 394 Total Yards 481 282 Passing Yards 255 112 Rushing Yards 226 1 Turnovers 2

South Carolina 38 Jacksonville State 28

Pregame Favorite: South Carolina (-14.5)

South Carolina (-14.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

South Carolina Leaders

Passing: Spencer Rattler (27-for-38, 399 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Spencer Rattler (27-for-38, 399 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Mario Anderson (16 ATT, 75 YDS)

Mario Anderson (16 ATT, 75 YDS) Receiving: Xavier Legette (13 TAR, 9 REC, 217 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jacksonville State Leaders

Passing: Zion Webb (12-for-23, 183 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Zion Webb (12-for-23, 183 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ron Wiggins (17 ATT, 88 YDS)

Ron Wiggins (17 ATT, 88 YDS) Receiving: Perry Carter Jr. (7 TAR, 5 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

South Carolina Jacksonville State 488 Total Yards 421 399 Passing Yards 196 89 Rushing Yards 225 1 Turnovers 3

Upcoming Week 10 SEC Games

Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kentucky (-5.5)

No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-3)

