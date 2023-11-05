Should you bet on Blake Bell getting into the end zone in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Chiefs vs Dolphins Anytime TD Bets

Will Blake Bell score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has caught three passes on five targets for 19 yards and one score, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

Bell, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Blake Bell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 0 0 0

