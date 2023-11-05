The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) will face off against the Miami Dolphins (6-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Deutsche Bank Park. The line foretells a close game, with the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Chiefs and the Dolphins and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the piece below.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Chiefs have led four times, have been behind two times, and have been tied two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.0 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 2.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Dolphins have had the lead three times, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Chiefs have won the second quarter in five games and have lost the second quarter in three games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 12.0 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, and they've lost the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

In eight games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored one time, and tied two times.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 1.0 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In eight games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Dolphins' eight games this season, they have won the fourth quarter two times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have led after the first half in six games, have trailed after the first half in one game, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Dolphins have had the lead six times and have been behind two times.

2nd Half

In eight games this year, the Chiefs have been outscored in the second half four times and won four times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.6 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, and they've been outscored in the second half in four games.

