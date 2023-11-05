Sportsbooks expect a close game when the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) take on the Miami Dolphins (6-2) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The game's total has been listed at 50.5 points.

As the Chiefs prepare for this matchup against the Dolphins, take a look at their betting insights and trends. Before the Dolphins play the Chiefs, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Miami Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-1.5) 50.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-1.5) 50.5 -126 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas City vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

Kansas City has posted a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 5-3 as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

Two of Kansas City's eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Miami is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Dolphins have won once ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been five Miami games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

