Will Isiah Pacheco cash his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Chiefs vs Dolphins Anytime TD Bets

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pacheco's team-high 459 rushing yards (57.4 per game) have come on 108 carries, with three touchdowns.

Pacheco has added 24 catches for 160 yards (20 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Pacheco has scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Isiah Pacheco Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0

