The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins are slated to square off in a Week 9 matchup at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Will Justin Watson find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Chiefs vs Dolphins Anytime TD Bets

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson's stat line reveals 12 catches for 261 yards. He puts up 37.3 yards per game, and has been targeted on 20 occasions.

Having played seven games this year, Watson has not had a TD reception.

Justin Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 42 0

