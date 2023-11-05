Will Kadarius Toney cash his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Chiefs vs Dolphins Anytime TD Bets

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Toney's 27 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 109 yards (13.6 per game) and one score.

In one of eight games this season, Toney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Kadarius Toney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0

