Should you bet on Marquez Valdes-Scantling finding his way into the end zone in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Chiefs vs Dolphins Anytime TD Bets

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling has 12 catches on 21 targets for 227 yards and one score, with an average of 28.4 yards per game.

Valdes-Scantling has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1 Week 8 @Broncos 4 2 27 0

