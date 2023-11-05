When Noah Gray takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Chiefs vs Dolphins Anytime TD Bets

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Gray has hauled in 15 passes on 21 targets for 180 yards and one score, averaging 22.5 yards per game.

Gray, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Noah Gray Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0

